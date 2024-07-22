Omnibus parking facility at Mudichur would be completed by August: Minister

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) and CMDA P K Sekarbabu on Sunday said that work on the Omnibus parking facility in Mudichur would be completed by August this year.

After inspecting the Omnibus parking facility works in Mudichur, he said that it was being constructed on land spread across five acres at Rs 40 crore.

At a time, 111 omnibuses could be parked in the facility.

Additionally, for the convenience of the omnibus drivers and cleaners, two buildings with bathrooms and canteen facilities are under construction.

“Omnibuses parked at the Mudichur facility would leave for the Kilambakkam bus terminus to pick up passengers," the minister said, adding that steps were being taken to ensure it becomes fully operational by August.

Sekarbabu also informed that the construction of the new Kilambakkam railway station would be completed by March 2025.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has already given funds to the Railways. CMDA officials have been continuously insisting on completing the works at the earliest,” he added.