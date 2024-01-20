Omnibus operators oppose order banning entry of buses with passengers into Chennai

CHENNAI: Omnibus operators have opposed the transport commissioner's order that all the southbound private buses should pick up and drop off passengers at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam only from January 24 night onwards and restricted operation of the buses with passengers into the city.



According to the proceedings of the Transport Commissioner dated January 20, action will be taken against the permits of the omnibuses as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules if they violate the order.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Operators Association president A Afzhal termed the transport commissioner's order unacceptable to ban the operation of the buses into the city all of a sudden without creating adequate facilities at Kilambakkam. "On average, we operate 1000 omnibuses but the bay allocated at Kilambakkam can accommodate only 100 buses. Where we will park our buses?" he asked. He said that they would be able to shift the operation to the new terminus in a phased manner.

Pointing to the lack of connectivity from Kilambakkam, he said that the passengers getting down from the buses at Koyambedu would book a call taxi to reach their destination. "From Kilambakkam, the call taxi would charge Rs 1300 to Rs 1500 per trip to reach the city. It will only add to the passenger's travel expenses, " he said.

All Omni Bus Owners Association president A Anbalagan urged the government to allow the operation of buses with passengers till Koyambedu until the parking facility for omnibuses at Varadharajapuram on Mudichur road gets ready.