Omega School celebrates legacy of Tamil language

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School celebrated the immense legacy of Tamil language and its many beautiful facets through its 16th Annual Day titled ‘Senthamizh Saga’.



The event brought together the best of student performances and was testimony to the school’s profound commitment to promote local language and culture. Dr Razia Parvin, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of History, at Queen Mary's College presided over the event as chief guest.



Students took the audience on a memorable journey down memory lane through the world of the ancient epic emperors of South India.



With music, dance, and drama, the effervescent performers stole the show with their exceptional portrayals. Notable works of Tamil literature including the Silapadikaram were portrayed with nuanced presentations and aplomb.



The school’s annual report for the academic year 2022-23 was presented and the academic achievers of the academic year were felicitated by the Chief Guest.

