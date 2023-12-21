Oil spill: Nano technology to remediate lost mangroves in Ennore

CHENNAI: A day after announcing that emergency oil recovery work in Ennore, where oil spillage occurred, are over, the state government has appraised the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has roped in National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Goa to remediate destroyed mangroves using nano-technology based bio-dispersal method. NGT is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the Ennore oil spill.

Experts from NIO have already reached the spot and commenced the testing process from Thursday. The bio-remediation will take some time, the government told the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Thursday.

When the bench asked for an exact timeline for the completion of the remediation works, the government advocate assured that the works will be completed in 2 or 3 months.

It may be noted that the state environment department announced that the emergency works were completed on Wednesday and clarified that cleaning of deposits of oil in mangroves needs a longer time period.

"It was decided to shift the entire focus now on cleaning oil ingress in Mangrove areas. It was further decided that for this purpose the Forest Department shall engage local fishermen through CPCL resources to undertake oil cleaning work in Mangroves with the help of smaller boats using oil boomers and soak pads. For this purpose, the department will work on Ennore Mangroves restoration project, " a department statement said.

The state government also has deployed teams in Pulicat and other beaches to monitor the situation of tar balls washing ashore. Reports from IIT-M and Indian Coast Guard on the quantity of oil spill are pending, as per submission made by the government.

CPCL allegations:

During the hearing, the CPCL has alleged that the state water resources department failed to undertake flood mitigation works in the Manali Industrial Area despite repeated requests from Manali Industries Association (MIA).

The oil company argued that a letter was sent in November 2021 to take measures to remove encroachments that block surplus discharge from Puzhal and Poondi reservoirs and alleged that no action was taken. Another letter was sent urging the government to remove unauthorised habitations in Manali Industrial Area and classify the area as 'Hazardous Industrial Zone'.

Meanwhile, the fisheries department has clarified to the Tribunal that as many as 2,301 fishermen families have been affected and 787 boats have been damaged.

Compensation of Rs. 12,500 per family and Rs. 10,000 per boat will be given to affected fishermen along with CPCL fund.

Hearing the sides, the Tribunal ordered the government to file a report on the exact timeline for the completion of bio-remediation as well as another report on the loss of biodiversity in Ennore area. Further hearings will be held on January 11.

Fingers crossed for fishers:

While the government claimed the completion of oil removal works, fishermen near Ennore did not venture into the sea for fishing on Thursday. "Even though we go to fish, we can not sell them. Moreover, the smell of oil still persists. Usually, fishermen near Ennore fish near the shore and do not go deep sea. Due to the pollution near the shore, we have to go deeper. This will add to the fuel and other expenses, " S Vishanth, a fisherman from Nettukuppam said.