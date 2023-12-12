Oil spill in Ennore, Ernavoor kills fish in river, affects livelihood

CHENNAI: The livelihoods of fishermen along the Kosasthalaiyar River in Ennore and Ernavoor have been adversely affected as they could not venture into the river for fishing for the past one week because of the crude oil spillage into the river. Worsening the situation: the fish in the river are dying.

S Vishanth, a fisherman of Nettukuppam near Ennore, said that a stubborn layer of oil has spread over the boats and fishermen could not get on them as they are slippery.

“We’ve not gone fishing since the oil spillage. Bad smell makes our head hurt. Cats and dogs are dying in residential areas, where crude oil entered homes with water,” he said.

Even if they go fishing, no one will buy the catch as they’re polluted by oil. Moreover, carcasses of dead fish float up with oil. “Though flood water has receded, there’s a thick layer of crude oil on walls, vehicles and other belongings,” Vishanth lamented.

Aerial view of the spillage

On the night of December 4, fishermen were shocked to witness a large amount of crude oil entering the Kosasthalaiyar River. They found that oil entered first into the Buckingham Canal and then drained into the river during Cyclone Michaung. Now, the beaches near the river mouth has turned black.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the environment department inspected the affected area and the river on Monday. They assured the fishermen of deploying the latest equipment to clear oil from the river and the sea.

On Sunday, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest department issued a government order constituting a technical team to conduct an inspection on the CPCL premises and other related industries in the locality. The team was directed to conduct the inspection on Monday. While the department sought preliminary report on the same day, the team should submit their detailed report within two days.

Oil drips from dead fish

On the other hand, the Indian Coast Guard conducted an aerial survey on the affected area during the weekend to assess the extent of the damages.

During the survey, it was found that oil spill has affected around 20 sq km of area starting from the river mouth to Kasimedu harbour.

Taking note of the incident, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a suo motu case and formed a committee under the Secretary of Environment Department. The tribunal has decided to hear the matter again today during which the department ought to submit its report on the spill.