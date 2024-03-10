'OG Kush' strain Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Chennai, three held

CHENNAI: City Police have caught three persons in possession of more than 1 kg of OG Kush ganja (a marijuana strain) worth over Rs 50 lakh near Anna Nagar on Saturday night. Police said that the accused had smuggled the high value ganja from Thailand.

Various reports state that OG Kush is one of the most uplifting cannabis strains available and the market rates for a gram of the narcotic substance ranges from Rs 1000- Rs 2000.

Anna Nagar Police had seized 1.05 kg of ganja from the trio on Saturday night. Anna Nagar Police said that they had received a tip off about movement of the narcotic substances in their jurisdiction after which vehicle checks were made stringent.

A team was conducting checks at First avenue junction, New Avadi Road when they flagged a car. The occupants gave evasive replies after which police asked them to get off the car and checked the vehicle.

Police found 1.05 kg of the high quality ganja hidden in the car. Three persons - R Shanmugaraj (65) of Mangadu, S Yasar Arafath (34) of Sivagangai district and A Mohammad Zainul Riaz (30) of Royapettah were arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Yasar Arafath was smuggling high value OG Ganja from Thailand. All three persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said that they are looking for three others who are part of the same gang.