Begin typing your search...

Officials retrieve Rs 200-cr govt land encroached in Pallavaram

The 1.5-acre land was situated near the Pallavaram Friday market road and it was given on lease to MM Gupta many years ago.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Oct 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-06 00:30:43.0  )
Officials retrieve Rs 200-cr govt land encroached in Pallavaram
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The revenue officials on Thursday seized a government property worth Rs 200 crore encroached near Pallavaram.

The 1.5-acre land was situated near the Pallavaram Friday market road and it was given on lease to MM Gupta many years ago. Gupta, who was running a company in the land, was renting the space for movie shooting.

But, even after the lease agreement expired a few years ago, Gupta did not vacate the place and was continuing to run the company. Following this, the revenue officials moved to court. Following a favourable court order on Thursday, the Chengalpattu district revenue officials along with the local police sealed the house and company on the land. The officials also disconnected the power supply to the buildings and placed a hoarding that the land belong to the Tamil Nadu government.

ChennaiPallavaramrevenue officialsGovernment landMovie shootingChengalpattu district revenue officials
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X