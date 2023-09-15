Officials kick start anti fever measures at Tambaram, Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: With many people affected by Dengue and viral fevers in Tambaram and Kancheepuram, the officials kick started the anti fever measures like clearing drains and removing water stagnation.

In Tambaram, more than 30 people have been admitted to the hospitals after being infected by Dengue in the past two days. In the meantime, many people are also being infected by viral fevers and most of the hospitals in Tambaram are filled with patients.

On Friday, the Tambaram corporation commissioner R Alagu Meena visited the areas where most of the people have been infected with fever. The commissioner visited Melona Nagar, Kasthuri Bai Nagar, Ranganathapuram, and Ranganathapuram and inspected all the houses in the area.

The commissioner advised the residents not to keep the water stored in buckets for many days and also asked them to prevent water and drainage from stagnating in the backyard of their houses. The commissioner said that steps are being taken with the help of the primary health centre to provide Nilavembu Kudineer in all the places where people are being infected by fever.

In Kancheepuram, three people have been admitted to the hospital for Dengue and many people are admitted to the Kancheepuram GH for viral fever. The Kancheepuram district administration also started fever preventive measures. However, the people of Kancheepuram said that in many places garbage is dumped and rainwater is stagnated and requested the district administration to clear the waste so that the people are protected against vectore borne diseases.