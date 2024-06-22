Officers Training Academy gets a new commandant

CHENNAI: Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez assumed the appointment of the Commandant of the Officers Training Academy (OTA) of Indian Army on Saturday, taking over from Lt Gen Sanjeev Chauhan, who has moved on posting to New Delhi.

He has had experience in many instructional, staff and command appointments with him. His staff appointments include Brigade Major in an operational Brigade in High Altitude Area, Engineer Staff Officer in United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNFIL), Colonel General Staff of an Infantry Division and Brigadier-level Staff Officer in the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters.

His command assignments include command of Engineer Regiment in High Altitude, an amphibious Infantry Brigade and also an Infantry division in the Desert Sector.

The officer has come to the OTA after a successful tenure as the Director General Staff Duties at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence.

A keen sportsman, an avid reader and a skilled musician, Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez will be the 29th Commandant of the OTA, Chennai.