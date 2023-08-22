HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADRAS: ‘Of beaches, heritage, inclusivity...MADRAS IS HOME'

Merin James and Nivetha C

CHENNAI: As the city celebrates its 384th birthday today, DT Next reached out to a few Chennaiites to learn about their favourite aspects of the city.

Deepika Arun, podcaster-storyteller

What’s the best thing about Chennai?

The best thing about Chennai for me, of course, is Home. Beyond that obvious emotion, on the one hand, there is a bustling contemporary life with its modern skyscrapers and shopping malls while on the other there is the quiet embrace of history, tradition and arts. The way Chennai seamlessly fuses the old and the new is something to marvel at. Over the years, I have been observing how the city is constantly changing and evolving, but also how it retains its charm by remaining close to its roots. It’s a city that cherishes both its past and its future, creating a truly extraordinary experience. So, when I think of Chennai, I don’t just see a place; I see a masterpiece of harmonious coexistence, a canvas where both history and progress have their brilliant shades

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

You might think it is the land of Madarasis or fear its humidity. But in reality, Chennai is a city with an inviting heart and a diverse soul, that holds within its embrace something for everyone, regardless of whether you come as an outsider or not. Regardless of where you come from, what you believe in, or who you are, Chennai has an uncanny ability to make everyone a cherished part of its tapestry. Chennai’s inclusivity is not a mere gesture; it’s a way of life. It’s a city that recognises that its strength lies in its diversity. My conversations with people from outside Chennai have always reinforced this fact.

Ponni Concessao, architect

What’s the best thing about Chennai?

Chennai to me is reminiscent of its fantastic world-famous beaches, historic shore temples, beautiful colonial structures, silk sarees, delicious ethnic cuisine and the meteoric rise of modern structures that have re-defined the city’s skyline. The distinctive edge of Chennai is its quaint and nostalgic lifestyle that was prevalent decades ago and is still very much there despite a slight change of setting. The street dances, temple processions, Carnatic music, cricket, filter coffee, Margazhi dance season, and the smell of freshly roasted ground nuts on a walk along the seashore of Chennai is an experience that is to die for. Having travelled the world over, my hometown of Chennai is something I cherish and treasure.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

My introduction of Chennai would be as a metropolis of history, gastronomy, and a distinct ethnic culture that is quintessentially Dravidian yet moving forward with the times we live in. Chennai is poised to be the torchbearer of India’s progress and dynamism.

Shribala, chef

What’s the best thing about Chennai?



The best thing about Chennai is its food and people. Be it filter Coffee, Masala dosai, or the iconic Tea kadai Vadai, nothing can be missed. The next and most important thing, is Chennaiites. Chennai has a mix of people from various places, but there is something similar among everyone. It is the warmth. Another aspect of Chennai that fascinates me is the people’s conviction of holding on to traditions and values.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

I will introduce my city to an outsider in just one phrase, ‘Paartha pidikathu... Paarka paarka pidikum’.

Sunil Menon, fashion show director-social worker

What’s the best thing about Chennai?



What’s truly remarkable about Chennai is its incredibly welcoming nature, providing ample room for everyone regardless of their background or beliefs. The city’s warm and friendly environment is a testament to its exceptional inclusivity.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

We have mastered the art of coexistence, even in the face of diversity. We stand as a true embodiment of harmonious living, setting an example of unity amid our differences. Our cultural significance remains strong, seamlessly intertwined with our ever-advancing technological journey. This city has struck a balance, cherishing its roots and traditions while propelling itself forward.

Shreya Nagarajan Singh, arts management consultant

What’s the best thing about Chennai?



Whether embarking on a new chapter in marriage, navigating life post-divorce, starting a new job, or pursuing artistic passions, the city and its people nurture personal growth, meeting people on their terms and enabling their unique evolution. Apart from this intrinsic quality, I feel the best thing about Madras is the beach, there’s nothing better than sitting on the beach, with the waves washing over your feet can’t solve.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

People often think Chennai is a very traditional city, it’s a strong component no doubt, but there are a lot of alternative performances, businesses and industries that have a strong presence. I’m a perfect example, a woman, half Tamil, half Rajput, arts management consultant and entrepreneur working to build a creative economy. It is unlikely that I would be able to make a living doing this, let alone thrive, in most cities. That’s Madras for you!

Ashok Selvan, actor

What’s the best thing about Chennai?

Compared to other cities, Chennai has one unique feature. Its people.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

Chennai is a place where rationalism and spirituality co-exist equally. It is the current capital of the land of Tamils, one of the oldest civilisations, and people who speak one of the oldest languages in the world. And hey, there are also beaches.

Dr Nithya Franklyn, paediatrician-MasterChef India-Tamil finalist

What’s the best thing about Chennai?

Coastline and the city’s ability to embrace people from different cultures tops the list. The next best thing is the healthcare infrastructure.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

Chennai is truly an emotion for people like me who call it home. Except for a cold climate, we have it all. From architectural and historical marvels to modern high-rise buildings, long coastline including rocky and sandy beaches, best healthcare establishments, great street food to fine dining, fresh seafood, spots for everyone to shop in various budgets, Metro, etc, we cannot name anything we don’t have here. Above all, it’s a safe place anytime in the day and females are well respected. Gender equality, less crimes, and great infrastructure make it one of the best cities in India to live in.

Lekhamitra, Entrepreneur

What’s the best thing about Chennai?

I would say the air, the people and the wide variety of food.

How do you introduce Chennai to an outsider?

Chennai is the only city in the world that will take you for who you are, irrespective of where you’re from. The city has something for everyone and has a lot to give if you’re looking in the right places.



