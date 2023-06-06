Odisha train accident: TN officials return to Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu officials who went to Odisha to monitor the situation after the train accident returned to Chennai on Monday night. The officials confirmed that people from the State were not injured in the accident and everyone is safe.

IAS officers Phanindra Reddy, Kumar Jayant, and Archana Patnaik returned to Chennai at 11.30 pm on an IndiGo Airlines flight. While interacting with the media, Phanindra Reddy said nobody from Tamil Nadu was injured in the train accident. He said 127 people had booked their tickets to Chennai on Coromandel Express and 17 of them did not travel on that day. Six people's mobile phones were not reachable and later it was confirmed that they were also safe.



As many as 382 people are admitted to the hospitals for treatments and among them nobody is from the State, said Phanindra Reddy.



The officers said they would meet the Tamil Nadu CM and explain to him about the situation in Odisha.

