Odisha train accident: One out of 27 patients at RGGGH admitted in special ward

CHENNAI: As many as 27 passengers who arrived in Chennai from Odisha were taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment during the early night hours on Sunday. Of these, only one patient remains admitted and others have been discharged from the hospital.

The majority of the patients were brought with complaints of joint pain and back pain to the hospital upon arrival. "We had 27 patients and most of them were fearing some form of fracture because of the pain that they were going through. The joint pain in several parts of the body due to fall or other trauma was reported commonly in most of the patients. Of the 27 patients, only one lady had hairline fracture who was travelling to Chennai for some other treatment and was discharged," said Dr Gomathi Karmegam, professor of emergency medicine at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.



She added that since the patients were scared of fractures, medical teams have taken the x-rays to ensure that there is no injury and they were assured that they are fine. We have given them analgesics for the management of the pain," she added.



Dean of the hospital Dr E Theranirajan said that only one patient is admitted in the hospital and is kept under observation. The patient did not have any major injuries but is kept under observation due to some brain confusion.



"He does not have any major injuries but reported some form of confusion. We have kept him under observation and other tests are being done to ensure that the patient is doing well. He will be discharged after monitoring. If any of the patients require follow up, they have been informed that they can visit the hospital anytime," said a doctor from the hospital.

