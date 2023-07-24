Odisha man held with 3kg ganja in Guindy

CHENNAI: City Police's PEW (Prohibition Enforcement Wing) have arrested a 54 year old man from Odisha for alleged possession of 3 kg of ganja near Guindy on Sunday.

On the direction of Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, teams led by Inspectors of Police have been closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those selling ganja and other drugs as part of 'Drive against Drugs' campaign, an official release said.

On Sundays a team led by Inspector, Adyar PEW were on vigil in Guindy based on a tip off and enquired a person loitering suspiciously near Ambal Nagar bus stop.

On checking his bag, police found ganja in it and arrested him. The arrested person was identified as Baikuntha Behra (54) of Khorda, Odisha.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody