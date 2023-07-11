Nurse’s gold chain snatched in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a man who snatched a gold chain from a nurse in Anna Nagar.

M Abinaya, 24, a resident of R Block in Anna Nagar, employed as a staff nurse at a private hospital in Anna Nagar was headed to work on Monday when the incident happened, police said.

The robber who was on a scooter trailed the nurse and snatched the two sovereigns gold chain from her neck and sped away.

After she raised an alarm, the onlookers came to her rescue. However, the robber escaped. Based on Abinaya’s complaint, police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.