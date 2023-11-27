Nurse in burqa held for gold theft

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman, a nurse, who wore a burqa and went to jewellery shops in New Washermanpet, posing as a customer and stole gold jewellery.

The police arrested the woman after analysing CCTV footage and identified her as Priyanka of Thanjavur. On November 18, Priyanka, wearing a burqa, visited a jewellery shop in New Washermanpet. It is said that she entered the shop twice and during the second time, she asked the employee to show her the earring sets. She left without buying anything after checking out several pairs. The shop owner found that four pairs of gold earrings were missing after she left. Based on the owner’s complaint, the police traced the woman’s footsteps with the help of CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspect.

The police arrested and remanded her in judicial custody on Saturday. During the investigation, she told the police that she started indulging in theft due to financial constraints. The police recovered gold jewels weighing over 7 grams.