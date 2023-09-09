NTK chief Seeman summoned by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: City Police has issued summons to Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator, Seeman to appear before them for an enquiry into a sexual assault and harassment complaint filed by actress Vijayalakshmi.

Valasaravakkam Police have reopened the 2011 complaint filed by Vijayalakshmi, which she had then settled for a compromise.

Two weeks ago, the woman had approached the City Police Commissioner's office seeking action against the film director turned politician for cheating her after promising to marry her among other charges.

When asksed as to whether she was coerced into settling for a compromise 12 years ago, the former actress refused to answer and used coarse language at the media persons who posed the questions.

Since her allegations are similar to her complaint in 2011, police have reopened the case and issued summons to Seeman to appear before Valasaravakkam police station at 10:30 am, Saturday (Sep 9).

Police sources said that the NTK chief has told the police that he will appear before them on Tuesday.

The sections invoked by police based on Vijayalakshmi's complaint include 420 (cheating), 376 (rape) and Sections of TNPHW (Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women) Act.

Vijayalakshmi had recently recorded her statements before a magistrate in Thiruvallur.