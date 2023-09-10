NRI duo cheats real estate agent, escapes with her jewellery and bike

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for an NRI duo, who posed as father and daughter and allegedly escaped with nine sovereign gold jewellery and a two wheeler of a real estate agent in Adyar on Friday.

The complainant, T Kalaivani (39) of Ramapuram had posted a message online about land for sale, after which a man claiming to be an NRI contacted her and told her that he was in Kodaikanal on vacation and would meet her with regard to land sale, when he comes to Chennai.

A week ago, the man who identified himself as Sriram met with Kalaivani at a guest house in Adyar, where he was staying. During the discussion, a young woman who claimed to be Sriram’s daughter was also present.

One day, on the pretext of discussions on a land sale, the young woman who identified as Nandhini asked Kalaivani if she could accompany her to a parlour.

Eventually, Kalaivani went with her daughter to a parlour in Besant Nagar to meet Nandhini. Before they got a facial, they handed over the gold chain and earrings they were wearing to Nandhini.

After the session, they realised Nandhini was missing, and so was their bike and jewellery. A rattled Kalaivani, then, filed a complaint with Sastri Nagar police station.