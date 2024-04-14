Now, differently-abled travelling in autos will be allowed inside Airport Metro station

CHENNAI: Following several requests and complaints from Persons with Disability (PwDs), the management of Chennai International Airport has decided to allow PwDs traveling in autos inside Airport Metro station premises.

DT NEXT has reported about the restriction of autos in both Airport and Metro station in March.

For the past several months, the commuters of Airport Metro station have alleged that autos are not allowed inside the station premises, despite having separate entry and exit routes for the station apart from the Airport.

The commuters further say that for several years, autos have been shadow banned at the airport and the same is unfairly imposed for the Metro station located adjacent to it.

But, when Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user recently went to the Airport station, he had to escalate the issue to allow the auto inside the station, as the wheelchair would not fit in a car.

"Most cabs lack enough space for a wheelchair, hence we opt for an auto instead. But, the autos are not allowed to drop or pick up at the Airport Metro station. The autos are being stopped before the toll collection place and as a wheelchair user I am forced to travel up to the station entrance on the road in between the traffic which is more than 200 meters away, "said Sathish.

"There is also another auto or cab pickup and drop place just outside to the Airport Metro station on the GST road under the flyover but this entrance is also not accessible for wheelchair users which is of revolving gates, "added Sathish.

Meanwhile, a staff at the airport said, "To make travel easy, we are allowing autos only while PwDs are travelling in them. Maybe, in future, we will allow autos inside the airport too."