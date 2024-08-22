Now, Besant Nagar beach gets ramp for persons with disability

CHENNAI: After a ramp for persons with disability (PwD) was constructed at Marina beach in 2022, and received accolades from the public, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has now commenced the work for a similar ramp at Elliot's beach in Besant Nagar.

An estimated cost of Rs 1.61 crore has been allocated under the Singara Chennai project.

The Corporation decided to build a ramp for the disabled community after the pathway in Marina beach received positive response from the differently abled people.

Officials had been waiting for clearance from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) from the environmental department, which had delayed the work for two years. “Temporary pathway was provided at the beach for the disabled folks to view the sea water upfront, and enjoy the beach during any occasions.

The CRZ clearance was obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in March 2024. We started the construction of a pathway near the Karl Schmidt Memorial at Besant Nagar beach for an estimated amount of Rs 1.61 crore,” said a senior GCC official.

The pathway, built with red Maranti, babool and Brazilian IPE wood, would be 190 metres long and 2.80 metres wide. Although the PwDs have welcomed the move, experts within the community urged the Corporation to use better quality of products that would withstand the onslaught of rough weather.

“Though beach accessibility has been a long-time dream, multiple damages of the ramp on Marina beach were reported after it was constructed.

Even before Cyclone Michaung hit last year, there were broken handrails, uneven flooring, etc., which were reported to the Corporation, which took its own time to rectify them.

If any issue is raised, it should be rectified immediately. Also, the government should consider building ramps on other beaches across TN,” opined S Namburajan, general secretary, TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently abled and Caregivers.

It’s noteworthy that India’s first permanent ramp for the disabled was inaugurated on Marina beach in November 2022.

The cost of construction – Rs 1.14 crore – was allocated under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. The 263-metre long and 3-metre-wide pathway was built opposite the Vivekananda House.

However, two weeks after the inauguration, intense rainfall due to Cyclone Mandous damaged the ramp. It took over two months for the GCC to repair and renovate it.

As a precaution measure during the northeast monsoon 2023, the Chennai Corporation removed the ramp for a few meters to prevent damages. There have been no issues reported recently and it has been accessed by the PwDs.