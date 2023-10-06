Notice to I-T dept for issuing same PAN to two persons

CHENGALPATTU: The District Consumer Court on Thursday has directed the Income Tax (I-T) department to offer an explanation for distributing two PAN cards with the same number to two different people. Following a case filed by Vel Murugan of Pudhupakkam claiming that he had to undergo a lot of trauma as his number was issued to another person as well, the court questioned the I-T department.

Vel Murugan had applied for a PAN Card in 2018 and had received it within a few days. However, the same number was issued to another Vel Murugan, an ex-army officer from Katpadi who allegedly took multiple loans from banks and defaulted on them. However, on checking, the petitioner Vel Murugan found that his CIBIL score had taken a hit due to the confusion. When he requested the I-T department to issue him a new card, they refused to do so after which he filed a lawsuit. Following this, the court has demanded an explanation from the I-T department regarding the negligence.