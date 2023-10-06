Begin typing your search...

Notice to I-T dept for issuing same PAN to two persons

Vel Murugan had applied for a PAN Card in 2018 and had received it within a few days.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Oct 2023 10:46 PM GMT
Notice to I-T dept for issuing same PAN to two persons
X
PAN Card and Aadhaar Card
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENGALPATTU: The District Consumer Court on Thursday has directed the Income Tax (I-T) department to offer an explanation for distributing two PAN cards with the same number to two different people. Following a case filed by Vel Murugan of Pudhupakkam claiming that he had to undergo a lot of trauma as his number was issued to another person as well, the court questioned the I-T department.

Vel Murugan had applied for a PAN Card in 2018 and had received it within a few days. However, the same number was issued to another Vel Murugan, an ex-army officer from Katpadi who allegedly took multiple loans from banks and defaulted on them. However, on checking, the petitioner Vel Murugan found that his CIBIL score had taken a hit due to the confusion. When he requested the I-T department to issue him a new card, they refused to do so after which he filed a lawsuit. Following this, the court has demanded an explanation from the I-T department regarding the negligence.

ChennaiPAN CardDistrict Consumer CourtIncome Tax department
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X