Not just drinks, it's a battle of wits and fun in Chennai's pubs







If you are looking for a midweek wind-down with a twist, then step into one of Chennai’s pubs, and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of quiz nights. These popular events offer a perfect blend of relaxation and intellectual stimulation, creating a fun atmosphere for both seasoned quizzers, and casual players, alike. Originating in the UK, during the 1970s, bar trivia has steadily gained momentum worldwide, captivating audiences with its unique charm. It’s no wonder, that, trivia nights have become a big trend in European countries.

At Watson’s in T Nagar, Arjun Mohan has been hosting quiz sessions every Thursday, for the past five years. “We want to add an extra dose of fun to people’s pub experiences,” says Arjun. While cities like Bengaluru have fully embraced the trend with quiz events hosted in numerous pubs, Chennai has seen a slower adoption, limited to only a handful of establishments. Arjun also extends his quiz expertise to The Velveteen Rabbit, on alternate Wednesdays.

Arjun’s quiz philosophy is all about striking the right balance- he keeps the questions accessible, focusing on popular topics such as music, films, technology, and animals. However, he has noticed a decline in participation compared to 2018. “In the past, trivia Thursdays used to draw in around 120 participants, but the number has now reduced to around 50. There are multiple factors contributing to this dip,” he adds. Nonetheless, the quizmaster is happy with how Chennai has embraced the quiz trend and continues to foster a lively social atmosphere during his sessions.

Meanwhile, at Black Orchid, Abhishek Bharathkumar has been delighting quiz enthusiasts for the past 1.5 years. Recently, he organised a captivating quiz session at Sin and Tonic, marking their inaugural event. Black Orchid’s quizzes are currently invitation-only and held four to five times a year. Reflecting on the success of these events, Abhishek shares, “The turnout at Black Orchid is truly impressive. We host quiz brunches at 11 am, where participants can also enjoy starters served on the table along with drinks as part of the package.” Using imported buzzers from the US and incorporating various rounds, including written, pounce and bounce, and buzzer rounds, Abhishek keeps the excitement levels high.

During the recent Sin and Tonic pub quiz, around 50 enthusiastic participants battled it out, answering questions spanning pop culture, entertainment, music, travel, and fashion. “I am always on the lookout for new ways to engage the audience. In the future, we plan to expand beyond traditional quiz nights, exploring game nights and incorporating the latest trends. We also take suggestions from the pub management regarding the topics,” he says.

So, if you’re seeking a refreshing mix of entertainment and mental stimulation, make sure to check out Chennai’s vibrant pub quiz nights.

