Northeast monsoon: Schools in Chennai to remain closed on Wednesday due to rain

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rains on Tuesday, caused by the Low Pressure Area (LPA) in Bay of Bengal, schools in Chennai would remain closed on Wednesday.

Chennai District Collector made the announcement.

Several coastal districts have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days due to the onset of Northeast monsoon.

64 lakes in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are brimming with water as rains lashed the regions over the past few days. In particular, of Chennai's 16 lakes four have reached its maximum level while the 12 others are 99 percent full.

Helplines issued for monsoon related grievances in Tambaram

The Tambaram corporation has issued helpline numbers for any monsoon related grievances owing to heavy downpour. The numbers are as follows: 1800 425 4355, 1800 425 1600; issues can be raised even through Whatsapp in the number +91 8438353355