North TN to receive moderate to heavy rain in evening for two days

CHENNAI: After intense spells lashed in and around Chennai on Thursday night, Adyar Eco-Park recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the city in the last 24 hours with 8 cm. The north Tamil Nadu is likely to witness moderate to heavy rain for the next two days due to strong westerlies as southwest monsoon has been favorable to TN.

“We have been receiving monsoon rain, as the southwest monsoon is favorable to Tamil Nadu it changes the wind flow pattern. And the state experiences westerly wind, under its influence northern districts including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram is expected to get moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone center, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).

Though the daytime is likely to remain bright and the north Tamil Nadu will receive rain in the evening hours. For Chennai and suburbs, the maximum temperature is likely to record around 36 degree Celsius and 37 degree Celsius respectively.

As the wind flow pattern changed towards Tamil Nadu, there would be strong wind speed with 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over south TN, and Gulf of Mannar till Sunday. So, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

In the last 24 hours, Ranipet, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, and Nilgiris received 7 cm rainfall each. Followed by Adyar, Mugalivakkam, Anna University, Tambaram, Valasaravakkam Chennai Airport, and Alandur with 6 cm each. Also, Kolathur, Kodambakkam, Ambattur, DGP office, Royapuram, Vanagaram, Perungudi, and YMCA Nandanam recorded 5 cm rainfall each.