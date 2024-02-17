North Mylapore sewage pumping station to remain nonfunctional today

CHENNAI: The north Mylapore sewage pumping station won't be functional from 12 pm on Saturday to 12 pm on Sunday, as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has scheduled an interconnection pipeline work from north Mylapore sewage pumping station to Adyar sewage pumping station.

If the residents of Teynampet (zone 9) face issues like sewage stagnation or overflow onto the road, they may contact zonal-level officers, said a Metro Water release. They may contact Teynampet zone (zone 9) area engineer (8144930909), or assistant area engineers (8144930259, 8144930225 and 8144930227). People can also reach out to the complaint cell (044 – 45674567) at Metro Water head office in Chintadripet.