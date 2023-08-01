North Chennai to get two bridges next year

CHENNAI: To give relief for north Chennai residents from traffic snarls in the area, as two bridges under construction in Ganesapuram and Manali will be opened for the public next year.



The areas were severely impacted during the monsoon seasons where the residents were forced to take alternative routes until the civic body drains the rainwater from the locality.

Residents stated that the bridges will become a lifesaver, especially for those staying in low-lying areas.

'The Chengai Sivam bridge on Stephenson Road has been utilized by the residents of Perambur, Otteri, Pullianthope, Purasawalkam and Vepery. The north Chennai would get additional bridges which would play a crucial role to reduce traffic congestion in the area. The Ganesapuram subway is in the low-lying area even for moderate spells, it would be flooded, and the subway would be closed for traffic, " said a senior official of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

"So, a new bridge is being constructed across the subway near Vyasarpadi railway station at an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore," he added. In addition, a similar situation has been faced by the commuters and residents of Manali and Ennore, as the containers queue up which causes traffic congestion in Manali especially in the peak hours. So, the civic body is constructing a bridge at a total cost of Rs 96 crore.

"For over 40 years, we have witnessed hip-deep water level during the monsoon seasons since the subway was constructed in a low-lying area in Vyasarpadi. The subway would be closed, and it would take days to drain out the rainwater, even those who are residing in Kodungaiyur should take alternative routes through Perambur or Korukkupet. We hope that the bridge construction would be a relief for the residents of north Chennai, " said P Ganesh, a resident of Vyasarpadi.

The Chennai Corporation will be constructing a new flyover at Valluvar Kottam junction at an estimated cost of Rs 195.19 crore. The official stated that due to land acquisition the construction is yet to begin.