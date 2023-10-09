North Chennai Thermal Power Stn to begin trials in Dec

CHENNAI: The much-delayed 800 MW North Chennai Super Critical Thermal Power Station Stage 3, a Rs 8,723 crore project, is likely to start power generation in December this year with the pre-commissioning tests going on.

According to Tangedco sources, the work on the main plant (boiler and turbine generator) has been completed.

Sources said that pre-commissioning activities like steam-blowing tests are being carried out, and BHEL has sought 60 days to complete the process. BHEL has been asked to complete the test in 45 days, the source added.

After completion of the steam blowing, the plant would be operated to synchronise with the grid, Tangedco sources said, noting that in December, the stage 3 unit would commence operation positively. This would help the utility to meet the power demand in the State which would surge in February next year.

The Rs 8,723 crore project was executed by two contractors BHEL and BGR Energy Systems (BGRESL). BHEL was awarded the engineering and procurement contract for the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) package, while BGRESL did the rest – balance of plant (BoP) package and related civil works.

The work began in January 2016 and was scheduled to begin commercial operation in July 2019, as per the contract awarded. But, the construction works were delayed by over two years.

Tangedco officials attributed the delay to the COVID-19 lockdown and the non-availability of industrial oxygen in 2020 and 2021. The remaining works, especially the ash handling plant and coal handling plant works by the EPC contractor BGR, progressed slowly, sources noted.