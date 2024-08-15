North Chennai Thermal Power Station attains full capacity of 800 MW, to begin commercial operation soon

CHENNAI: The North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage III has successfully attained its full load capacity of 800 MW, an important milestone before achieving the commercial operation declaration (COD).

According to Tangedco officials, after the success of full load operation, the NCTPS III has begun trial operations generating 600-700 MW.

The official added that the focus now was on stabilisation activities of the supercritical plant during the trial operation. The NCTPS III is the first 800 MW supercritical power plant to be commissioned by the Tangedco in the State. It achieved full load operation on June 27.

“After stabilisation, we’ll proceed to 72 hours of continuous operation to achieve the COD. We’re working towards it,” the official said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had the plant on March 7 when the unit was first test-charged. The project, initially planned to be commissioned by July 2019, was delayed due to various reasons including COVID-19.

The power plant’s construction was done in two packages — boiler, turbine and generator by BHEL, and the balance of plant (BOP) by BGRESL. Though it completed its work, the BGRESL delayed its part of the work, a Tangedco official said.

“The BGRESL stopped all works from February 2 this year, and Tangedco had to hand over the balance works to other contractors,” the official added. “Tangedco has redeemed the bank guarantee given by the BGRESL.”

With the BGRESL failing to construct the coal conveyor, Tangedco was forced to extend the existing belt from the stage I plant. “We’ll soon invite fresh tender to construct the belt for the 800 MW unit,” the official said.