Normal suburban train services from today

CHENNAI: EMU services will resume in the city from Thursday, Chennai Railway Division announced late Wednesday. As per the statement, suburban trains will run as per schedule time table in Chennai Central – Arakkonam, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu and Chintadripet –Velachery (MRTS) sections from December 7.

In Chennai Central/Chennai Beach- Sullurpeta/Gummidipundi section, in lieu of regular services, special train services would be operated from Tiruvottiyur – Sullurpeta/Gummidipundi with a frequency of 30 minutes. Operation of train services from Chennai Central, mainly express trains was disrupted owing to heavy inundation of the rails in Basin Bridge Station and flooding in the depots maintaining the trains/coaches.

Ananth Rupanagudi, a senior bureaucrat of Indian Railway, in a message posted on micro blogging site ‘X’ said that the situation in Basin Bridge station and yard with water still above rail level as the Buckingham Canal still remains full and isn’t taking in the discharge from here. “And that is why trains can’t be received on Chennai Central. Shall hopefully improve by evening,” he posted, confirming the delay in resumption of express train services owing to flood water submerging the tracks leading to the arterial Chennai Central terminal.

MTC resumes services

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Wednesday resumed its normal bus operations except in areas that are severely waterlogged.

According to the MTC officials, 80 percent of the services operated on Wednesday.

“We are also providing buses for the rescue and relief personnel in waterlogged areas. Rescue operations are underway in these inundated zones, with our MTC fleets playing a crucial role in transporting rescued individuals to relief centres,” the official added.

MTC had operated skeletal bus services on Monday, when the cyclone lashed the city with incessant heavy rain and strong winds, to cater to the needs of essential workers in crucial routes. On Tuesday, it operated 900 buses which accounts for nearly 30 per cent of its bus services