Noon-meal organiser of school transferred after DT Next report

CHENNAI: Following a report in DT Next titled, ‘Taunted School kids skip free meals at Unavagam’, published on August 3 (Thursday), a response was issued by the State Social Welfare Department stating that the Commissioner of Social Welfare, and AR Rahul Nadh, District Collector of Chengalpattu, conducted inspection of the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Selaiyur, Tambaram.

“Amma Unavagam, which is located within the school premises, is accessed by most students of classes 11 and 12, especially when they do not bring lunch from home. Few students from classes 8 to 10 eat there occasionally as well,” the statement read.

After the inspection, officials gave assurances that functioning of the scheme will be closely monitored by the authorities concerned. Action was taken against the school’s noon-meal organiser who has been transferred for alleged behaviour.

To encourage students to be active, the basketball court located near the noon-meal centre will be refurbished. Setting up a Kitchen Garden is also proposed by making use of the sullage from the noon-meal centre and engaging with the students, the statement read.