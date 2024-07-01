Non-Metro train commuters can use restrooms at select stations: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has clarified that the public can use the restrooms at Metro stations depending upon if the space is a paid and unpaid area, even if they don’t commute in the train.

Several passengers have raised a dilemma if the restrooms at Metro stations can be used without riding in the train. And, it was found that a few non-commuters have been procuring a Rs 10 ticket to use the restrooms at the station.

Speaking to DT Next, Savitha, a regular commuter at Tondiarpet Metro station said: “Recently, I noticed a middle-age woman procuring a ticket to use the restroom at the station. When asked at the counter, it was told that it’s issued only if asked by non-commuters.”

However, when asked about the same to staff at Central Metro station, they confirmed that no such ticket was issued.

Commenting on this, CMRL responded that it was not charging the public to use toilets in Metro stations. However, CMRL stations are bifurcated into paid area (after entry through automatic gate and unpaid area (before entry through automatic gate) at the concourse level.

“Some stations have toilets only in paid areas, where passengers are allowed to enter only with a valid ticket to the Metro. Here, to use restrooms, customers can purchase a minimum ticket fare of Rs 10 to enter the station’s paid area to use toilets. But, passengers can use toilets free of cost at the station’s unpaid area,” CMRL stated.