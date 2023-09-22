Non-functional escalator at Egmore station irks passengers

CHENNAI: For months, a non-functional escalator at the Egmore railway station is causing difficulty to suburban passengers for months. The station, which sees at least thousand passengers every day, has been experiencing multiple issues recently.

“It’s been over three months since the escalator stopped functioning. There is a lift nearby that could carry only a maximum of five people and is overloaded most of the time,” a regular passenger at the Egmore terminal said,

When DT Next visited the railway station, there was a huge rush of people, who were waiting to use the lift as the escalator was not functioning. The elderly and specially challenged people are worst affected, as they have to wait for several minutes to get into the lift, which is always crowded.

When contacted, a railway official attached to the station said that the escalator is not being operated as there is no power supply and blamed the contractor, who is responsible for the maintenance and the power supply. Efforts to reach out to a senior railway official of Chennai division went futile.