Noise pollution complaint: No NGT red flag for Chennai Metro Rail works in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal(NGT) has refused to stop the construction of a Chennai Metro Rail Station on Balfour Road in Kilpauk and directed a resident, who filed a petition against noise pollution caused by the construction, to approach appropriate authorities.

As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the 'authority' is defined as district magistrate, police commissioner or any other officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police designated for the maintenance of the ambient air quality standards.

Further, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati instructed the appropriate authority to consider the complaint if the applicant (resident) makes any.

Lalit Kumar Shah, the applicant, complained that CMRL is constructing an underground station on Balfour Road and his building is 2 to 3 metres from the site.

He alleged that the noise is more than 200 decibels during the day and at night, the noise is much more. According to the complaint, the construction is being carried out in a silence zone area.

He also alleged that the distance between the station at Purasawalkam High Road and the Balfour Road is only less than 750m. Therefore, the station should not be constructed.

The Balfour Road being predominantly a residential area and also a silence zone due to the location of educational institutions, places of worship, hospital and clinics, the activity should not be permitted.

As the huge machineries are put to use, it is compulsory and mandatory to use acoustic barriers, the petition added.

Meanwhile, Tata Project Limited, the contractor constructing the station stated that all the requisite permissions, permits and the approvals were obtained by them as per the terms of the contract so as to commence the execution activities at the site of the project. All such permissions, permits and approvals are valid and in currency.

On the other hand, CMRL submitted that the contractor is not using trench cutters and other tools such as sledgehammers during the night hours.

Even when they are put to use they are all within the permissible limit. The dust pollution is also under control as the project proponent is sprinkling water on a daily basis, the CMRL said.