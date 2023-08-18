Nod given to open Adyar river mouth

CHENNAI: Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) may commence the opening of Adyar river mouth and remove sand bars as the expert appraisal committee (EAC) has recommended the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to accord CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance.

While approving the eco-restoration of Adyar a few months ago, the EAC had denied approval for opening of river mouth and removal of sand bars directed the state government to submit a detailed study on riverine, estuarine ecology and biodiversity. Based on the direction, the government appointed NIOT for the study.

The analysis showed that sand bars formed at the river mouth follow the sediment transport pattern of the area, blocking the northern movement of sediment resulting in net erosion along the shores of villages located in the north. NIOT also proposed desilting the river mouth and dumping of the desilted sand towards the north of the river mouth for sand nourishment as a proposed solution.

Based on the analysis, the EAC approved the opening of river mouth and sand bars removal and directed the government to follow the report filed by NIOT.

A few months ago, the EAC cleared another proposal to desilt and widen Adyar river from its mouth to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge for a total length of around 2 kilometres. Under the eco-restoration project, the river bed will be lowered between Thiru Vi Ka Bridge and Kotturpuram Bridge, apart from developing a park near MRTS Bridge. Sewage management systems will be provided by establishing two interception mains in Adyar and Kotturpuram.