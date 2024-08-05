No unilateral decision on building permits: Green tribunal directs CMDA

CHENNAI: To mitigate construction on wetlands, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) before granting planning permission for buildings.

While hearing a suo motu case concerning the encroachment of Pallikaranai marshland, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and the expert member Satyagopal Korlapati said that the planning authority should coordinate with the wetland authority even for issuing planning permission for patta lands.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance based on news reports that alleged a private builder dumped construction debris inside Pallikaranai marshland to create a road.

Meanwhile, the wetland authority after inspecting the site, found that the area in question is marshland and the above said road lies within the zone of influence and adjoining the boundary of the Ramsar site, which is Pallikaranai Marshland Reserve Forest.

“The said area is a patta land belonging to Casagrand Builders as per the claim made by the site engineer. The pathway has been developed by the builders through mobilising the construction materials within the marshland ecosystem,” the wetland authority report stated.

Moreover, the CMDA was informed about the orders of the High Court that dealt with encroachments and fragmentation of the wetlands in the Pallikaranai marshland.

“The CMDA has informed that as the Pallikaranai marshland has been designated as a Ramsar site on April 8, 2022, the activity of laying a road adjoining the Ramsar site may adversely affect the hydrological, ecological and socio-economic parameters of the wetland,” the tribunal observed. Directing the planning authority to file an additional report, it adjourned the hearing to August 20.

Earlier, it directed the CMDA to file a report about the nature of the land, details of the permission (if any) granted to the private realtors as alleged in the news item, and the action taken or to be taken regarding the issue.