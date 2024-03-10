No truth in child kidnap complaint, says JCP

CHENNAI: Joint Commissioner of Police (East), G Dharmarajan on Saturday clarified that there was no truth in the complaint that an unidentified man attempted to kidnap a 11-year-old boy returning from school near Nungambakkam on Friday.

Police had initiated investigations based on a complaint from the boy’s mother that a stranger had asked her son to get on his bike.

A patrol team was despatched to the spot within minutes of the information and teams headed by Deputy Commissioner (Triplicane) swung into action. Probe revealed that a drunk man was mumbling to himself and was walking along with the boy, who was mistaken as a kidnapper.

“The drunk man had no idea who the boy was and investigations revealed that he had no intention to kidnap the boy. Passerby who noticed the drunk man walking close to the boy had asked the boy to take a different route,”Dharmarajan said, adding that CCTV footage and witness statements too confirmed the same. He said that police there are weekly reviews of missing complaints of minors and parents are counselled to not panic over fake news.

Deputy Commissioner (Triplicane) Shekhar Deshmukh requested parents and schools not to fall for such videos .