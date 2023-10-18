No toll collection at Navalur plaza from Thursday: Stalin

CHENNAI: Heeding to South Chennai denizens' long-time demand of stopping toll collection at the Navalur plaza, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that toll charges won't be collected from Thursday.

The Chief Minister Stalin is stationed at Chengalpattu as a part of his 'Kala Aaivil Mudhalvar' (Chief Minister's field visit) scheme, according to Daily Thanthi. Wednesday's conference was held the State Institute of Rural Development at Maraimalainagar with the district collectors of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur present. The discussions were about the status of development projects and the monsoon-preparedness of all the districts.

Stalin urged the district representatives to act swiftly on complaints and should expedite welfare schemes aimed to uplift the oppressed.

In addition to rolling back toll fee, Stalin announced that tenements with less than 10 houses will get a discount on electricity bills, and those living in modest homes would be charged Rs 5.5 per unit, a discount from the general charge of Rs 8 per unit.