No safety gear, construction worker from UP dies from injuries

CHENNAI: A construction worker, who was injured while trying to lift a part of the Guruvayurappan temple with the help of jackies, died without responding to treatments on Tuesday.

The deceased, Hariram (21) of Utter Pradesh, was a construction worker at the Guruvayurappan temple in Ram Nagar in Nanganallur. A few years ago, after laying new roads, the temple building went too low. Following that, the temple administration decided to lift the building of the temple for up to five feet with the help of jackies.

The work was taken up by a private firm. In one year, 80% of the work was completed. On Monday, while lifting the rear side of the building, a part of the wall collapsed, and Hariram was stuck inside the building.

Soon he was rescued and rushed to the private hospital and later, shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but he died without responding to treatment at midnight.

The Adambakkam police, during investigation, found that no proper safety gears were used during the lifting process. A case was registered and further investigation is on.