No role of Governor in NEET exemption anymore, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian responded to the remarks of the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on not approving the bill for NEET exemption. He said that the bill has gone to the president and we are issuing the clarifications, as requested to the Union Home Ministry, the role of Governor is no longer required.

Talking about the Governor's statement on not signing the bill, Ma Subramanian said that henceforth, the governor has nothing to do with NEET exemption because the only job of the governor is to send the bill passed by the assembly to the President. When he refused to send it, the bill was passed a second time and he had to send it to the President. His role ends here and NEET has nothing to do with the Governor and his approval is no longer necessary."

"For the exemption, the President needs to approve the bill after the clarifications to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The approved information will only be communicated to the Governor and will not be sent for his approval. Thus, there is no relation between the Governor and NEET exemption in any way," the health minister said.

He further added that the statement of the Governor is misleading and he should talk about the government's efforts for the benefit of the people and not mislead them. Even a man from Salem, whose daughter scored well supported the NEET exemption," he said. He reiterated that Tamil Nadu is trying to get NEET exemption and the legal teams are also helping the government to issue clarification to the Union Government on the queries.

"We had passed the bill with the approval of all the parties and sent it to the Governor to move it further to the President. However, it was on hold for a long time. We passed the bill again in the assembly and it was sent to the governor for his assent. The governor sent the bill to the President, who has sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs," health minister said.

He informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has been writing to 3 three departments in Tamil Nadu- namely AYUSH, higher education department and state health department for clarifications. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we are constantly talking to the legal experts and sending the clarifications every time. A query was raised even last month and we have sent a reply. We are continuing to seek exemption from NEET," the minister said.