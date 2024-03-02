No problem with ‘friendly’ DMK; pact will be signed soon: Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday allayed fears about friction with the DMK in the ongoing seat sharing negotiation for the ensuing Parliamentary polls and said that there was no problem with the DMK and the Congress national high command was holding talks with the DMK over phone.

Talking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai said, "We have a national leadership. They cannot visit Tamil Nadu frequently. They are talking to the DMK over the phone. There is no problem (with DMK). Talks are cordial. Deal would be clinched and signed in your presence soon. We will get good numbers like you expect."

The TNCC president also added that neither the Congress nor they (DMK) would compromise on seat numbers.

Asked if the Congress would compromise on its seat tally, he said, "Both parties must compromise. VCK and MDMK have not clinched the deal either. A consensus must be reached. There is no difference of opinion. All of us are in the INDIA bloc. As far as the seat numbers and constituencies are concerned, we will arrive at a consensus and ink the deal."

Clarifying on the reported acrimony in the INDIA bloc over seat sharing in Tamil Nadu, the TNCC chief said, "Some people were speculating that alliance with TMC in West Bengal and alliance with AAP would not materialise. We have finalized an alliance with both now. It was stated that there was a difference of opinion with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, but alliance and seat sharing deal has been clinched there. The story is the same with the RJD. Everywhere, seat sharing deals have been clinched."

"Our most friendly relationship in south India is with the DMK. There is no problem between us. We will cordially sign the pact in your presence soon, " he added.

Reacting to a specific query on Congress reportedly accommodating Kamal Haasan's Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) from its quota of seats, Selvaperunthagai said, "Neither did he (Kamal Haasan) ask us, nor did DMK advise us."