No one should preach us patriotism: Stalin

CHENNAI: Launching an all-out attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day prior to his yet another visit to TN, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said there was no need to preach the DMK and the people of Tamil Nadu about the virtues of patriotism as they were raising the voice for the overall development of India.

Speaking at the launch of the North Chennai Development Projecton Mint Street, he said, “We write to you for funds and our MPs raise it in the Parliament. Only after that, you allot 28 paise for every rupee we contribute as taxes. If we say this, we are accused of sowing division.”

PM Modi did nothing for people of TN, but only wants votes from state: CM Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did not do anything for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, was now seeking the votes of the people here, alleged DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

“The people want to know what special project you brought to Tamil Nadu in the last ten years. We are not raising this question. The people are,” Stalin said at a function in Mint Street.

“The Prime Minister, who did not come to comfort the people during the floods in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, is visiting Tamil Nadu to seek votes. Is it fair? The PM visited Gujarat a day after the floods there and allotted funds. We are not questioning the fund allocation for Gujarat. I am only wondering why he did not do it for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

“Prime Minister Modi, we do not harbour divisive thoughts. We are only questioning the partisan approach. Let me tell you categorically: No one should preach us the virtues of patriotism. When China posed a threat to India in 1962, Arignar Anna gave up the demand for a separate Dravidian State and voiced for the security of India,” Stalin said.

Recalling the generous contributions made by the State when the DMK was in power during the Indo-Pak and Kargil wars, Stalin said the people here were well aware that the party has dedicated itself to protecting India.

“We voice for the overall development of India,” he said, adding that they were striving to make Tami Nadu the best State of the country and India the world's best federal democracy.