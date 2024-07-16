No one approached me for favour, says outgoing acting CJ of Madras HC R Mahadevan

CHENNAI: I had God's grace as no friends of mine has approached me for any favour from me as a judge of the High Court, said the outgoing acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court R Mahadevan.

Since the President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice R Mahadevan as Supreme Court judge, a farewell event was organised to him at the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, Justice R Mahadevan said that he have never considered that judge position is a designation, but it is a duty assigned to him.

"I started my law career as an ordinary advocate from this historic Court and appeared for the State in thousands of cases, it is a God's act elevating me as a judge of this High Court on 2013, said the judge.

Life is a travel in which we have to hold the thought of 'nothing is mine', it will give fulfillment in life, which also has driven my life," said the judge.

As a judge I considered all the advocates as same whether a young advocate with one year experience or a senior advocate with lot of experience, said the judge.

Justice R Mahadevan thanked fellow judges, advocates, law officers for the co-operation rendered by them to dispose of the cases and he also thanked his family members.

During his tenure as a judge, Justice Mahadevan has disposed of 97,116 cases, the importance of this number is not in it's volume but it was done without loosing patience with the members of the bar, said Advocate General (AG) PS Raman, in his farewell address.

For the last six weeks as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court Justice R Mahadevan behaved like lord Rama while sitting in the first bench, said the AG and also conveyed his greetings for his elevation to the Apex Court.

During the farewell event, all the judges of the High Court, Public Prosecutors, law officers, government pleaders, members of the Bar and advocates marked their presence.