No NOC needed for reflectives in good shape, RTOs instructed

CHENNAI: The Transport and Road Safety Commissioner has instructed the RTO officials not to insist on the certificates from reflective tape vendors for old tapes in good condition during fitness certification.

The Commissioner has issued instructions following complaints from the Lorry Owners’ Association that in some areas, even though the already affixed stickers are in good condition with sheen, the dealers have been collecting bribes to issue a certificate for the reflectors.

In the circular, the Commission said that the very purpose of fixing reflective tapes is to avoid accidents due to non-visibility. In case the reflective tape is not original, the very object for fixing of tapes and rear marking plates will get defeated.

Following complaints of duplicate stickers being fixed in some areas, which lose sheen quickly and thereby compromise road safety, he added.

As per existing practice, the dealers are made to issue certificates through an online portal which will be verified by the officials during the fitness certification.

The Commissioner has now asked the officials not to insist on fresh or new tapes for vehicles that are already affixed with reflective tapes in good condition. “Only when new tapes are affixed, the certificate issued through the online portal should be insisted,” he said.