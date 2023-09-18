No more ‘shock’ from power bills due to faulty meters

CHENNAI: The domestic consumers can heave a sigh of relief from shocking energy bills due to defective or burnt meters, thanks to the latest amendment prioritising the data downloaded from the defective meter.

At present, domestic consumers are charged based on their four-month average of the highest energy consumption in the preceding 12 months if the meter was found to be defective or burnt.

According to the amendments made to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code, if the meter is found defective or burnt or to have ceased to function and no theft of energy or violation is suspected, the quantity of electricity supplied during the period should be assessed based on the data downloaded through CMRI from the defective meter and should be scrutinised.

“Wherever such downloading of data could not be done, the reason for not getting the meter tested or the reason for not downloading the data from the defective or burnt meter shall be recorded and signed by the designated authority by the Licensee,” the amendment said.

If the data cannot be downloaded from the meter, the quantity of the energy supplied should be determined by taking the average of the electricity supplied during the preceding four months provided that the conditions (summer or monsoon or winter) in regard to the use of electricity during the said four months were not different from those which prevailed during the period in question.

Under the latest amendment, if a consumer considers that the meter is defective or meter readings not being commensurate with his consumption of electricity, he/she may apply to Tangedco to get the meter tested at the licensee’s lab. If not satisfied with the result, the consumer can opt for re-testing at the third-party testing lab bearing the charges for such a test. If the result comes in favour of the consumer, Tangedco has to bear the charges for both tests.

The consumer will also be intimated of disconnection for any reason through SMS with details of disconnection such as date, final reading and reason for disconnection.