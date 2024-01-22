No more anti-glaucoma drops with minimally invasive surgical procedure

CHENNAI: A 63-year-old glaucoma patient was cured of his 10-year daily reliance on anti-glaucoma eye drops with the minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Chennai.

The second most common eye condition to be diagnosed and the third most common cause of blindness is glaucoma. Around 11.9 million Indians (40 years or older) are affected by it. The surgical team at Dr Agarwals improved the fluid outflow of the patient by placing two stents inside the eyes.

The intra-ocular pressure was lowered by roughly 35% after the procedure, said a press release. The patient could discontinue using eye drops because of this reduction. He will need to be the only patient on follow-up for nerve testing and recurring pressure monitoring.

Dr Ashvin Agarwal, executive director of the hospital said: “MIGS provides a safer and less invasive alternative to trabeculectomy.”