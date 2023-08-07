No manpower to clean SWDs in Ernavoor

CHENNAI: Shortage of manpower in Ernavoor to clean the storm water drains has taken its toll, as the drains have been clogged with plastic waste and sewage for over a month.

This has increased mosquito menace in the area, and also poses a health risk to kids and senior citizens in the area.

Which is why, they’re planning to find labourers to remove the filth in the SWDs since there has been no response from the local body. “Earlier, 4-5 workers used to unclog the drains every month. It used to be maintained by the corporation. But, the labourers quit due to salary issues, and later the zonal officials appointed a person to clear the drain. Only when the drains are cleaned, sewage from the residential area would flow through the newly-constructed SWD,” explained K Venkattaiya, a resident of Erniswarar Nagar in Ernavoor.

Residents of Gandhi Nagar, Erniswarar Nagar, Mullai Nagar, and Jothi Nagar are suffering due to choked drains and the increase in mosquitoes. Since they do not have a drainage connection, the Metro Water board had started an underground sewer project work. The untreated sewage has been let into the SWD in the area.





If SWD remains uncleaned, during the monsoon, children and senior citizens would be affected by vector-borne diseases. “The nearby wards in Tiruvottiyur zone have sufficient labourers to ensure the drains are desilted and cleaned every month. Even the Ward 4 councillor raised the issue to the Mayor and the Corporation Commissioner in the monthly council meeting, to increase the manpower. So far, no steps have been taken,” lamented another resident from Jothi Nagar.



When contacted, a senior official of Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1) admitted to shortage of contract workers, and added: “The civic body is taking steps to appoint workers in the concerned ward to desilt and remove waste from the SWD. After the underground sewer project is completed in the area, we’ll insist on residents getting drainage connection to prevent untreated sewage being let into the SWD.”