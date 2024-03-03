No links established, TN keeps tabs on ‘suspects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police, which had beefed up security at the border areas with Karnataka following the bomb blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru, have, however, ruled out possibilities of the involvement of TN modules in the incident.

“As of now there is nothing to connect those who planned the blast with TN, but we are handling the situation on high priority and keeping our tabs on possible elements,” sources in TN police HQ said.

The Bengaluru police had collected the images of the suspect who had left the bag containing the explosive near a pillar at the cafe and left the scene an hour before the explosion, sources said.

Multiple CCTV images of the suspect are available. He had used a digital timer to detonate the bomb. The remains of the timer were collected from the scene. There were two explosions. The second one, which exploded 10 seconds after the first one, was weak. There were nuts and bolts shattered around.

The impact was less because it was placed near a pillar in the open area and not in the sitting area of the cafeteria, which is run by a fan of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the reason why the cafe was named Rameshwaram, the birthplace of Kalam, officials here said.

The suspect had left the location on a bus, sources added.