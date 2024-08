No halt for express trains at Tambaram from Aug 15 to 17

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing Yard remodelling works at Tambaram, all up and down express trains will not stop at Tambaram on August 15-17 (Wednesday-Saturday). On August 14 (Wednesday), only up trains will skip the stoppage, read a statement.

All the up express trains bound for Egmore and/or passing through Egmore will not stop at Tambaram for 3 days but an additional stoppage will be provided at Mambalam. All the down express trains departing from Egmore and/or passing through Egmore will not stop at Tambaram on August 15,16 and 17 but an additional stoppage will be provided at Chengalpattu.

Apart from the mentioned dates, all express trains will run as notified earlier. Passengers are requested to check the NTES, IRCTC portals for updates on schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.

Up trains skipping stoppages on August 14 (Wednesday) are 16102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, 16866 Thanjavur-Egmore Uzhavan Express, 16176 Karaikal-Egmore Express, 12632 Tirunelveli-Egmore Superfast Express, 16752 Rameswaram-Egmore Express¸12694 Tuticorin-Egmore Pearl City Express, and 16128 Guruvayur-Egmore Express.

Down trains skipping stoppages on August 15 (Thursday) are 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express, 12633 Chennai Egmore-Kanniyakumari Express, 12667 Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Superfast Express¸ 16751 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express¸12693 Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearl City Express¸ 20635 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Anathapuri Express, 12631 Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Superfast Express, 12661 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Pothigai Superfast Express, and 16175 Chennai Egmore-Karaikal Express.

Up trains skipping stoppages on August 15 (Thursday) are 16102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, 22154 Salem-Chennai Egmore Express, 16866 Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express, 22658 Nagercoil-Tambaram Superfast Express, 20682 Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Silambu Express, 16176 Karaikal-Chennai Egmore Express, 22624 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, 16752 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express, 12694 Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express, 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, and 22672 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express.

Down trains skipping stoppages on August 16 are 22671 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express, 12652 H Nizamuddin-Madurai Sampark Kranti Express, 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express, 16751 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express, 12693 Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearl City Express, 20635 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Ananthapuri Express, 20681 Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Silambu Superfast Express, 22623 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Superfast Express, and 16175 Chennai Egmore-Karaikal Express.

Up trains skipping stoppages on August 16 (Friday) are 16102 Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, 22154 Salem-Chennai Egmore Express, 16866 Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express, 12668 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, 16176 Karaikal-Chennai Egmore Express, 16752 Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express¸ 12694 Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express, 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express¸ 22672 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express.

Down trains skipping stoppages on August 17 (Saturday) are 22671 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express, 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express, 16751 Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express, 12693 Chennai Egmore-Tuticorin Pearl City Express, 20635 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Anantapuri Express, and 20635 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Anantapuri Express, added the statement.