No end to open urination and waste dumping in Egmore

CHENNAI: Urinating in public has become a widespread problem throughout the city. People still urinate and defecate outside despite the availability of public restrooms, which is inconvenient for both locals and commuters.

Passengers travelling through Egmore railway station witness similar incidents. The entrance to the station has a public toilet but people still urinate on the pavement near it. Adding to that the foul smell emanating from the corporation waste bins are causing more trouble.

“The only waste bins in the area are near the toilet and the pavements. The wastes from the nearby hotels are also thrown into this dustbin, and adding to that people urinate on the pavement. Along with that drainage also flows here” said a local resident.

The stench makes it difficult for the general public and other businesses to even walk through the area, according to complaints. The stench is unpleasant even for those who drive through this location. “The area has become this stinking after the dustbins kept over here. Most of the time the waste is brought along with water which makes the area stink causing hardships to the commuters and the auto drivers in the area. Even, if anyone tells the people to keep the area clean they don’t pay heed to and fight with us. “

When contacted the Royapuram zonal officer said that the issue will be addressed.