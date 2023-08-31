No end in sight as Parandur protest enters 400th day

CHENNAI: The protest against the government by the villagers of Parandur demanding to change the location of the Greenfield airport touched its 400th day on Wednesday.

Following the 400th day of the protest, the villagers of Egnanapuram, Parandur and its surrounding areas gathered on the ground and protested by covering their eyes with a black cloth. The villagers also lit candles and by holding black flags and raised slogans. They said they won’t give their land for the construction of the proposed airport and added that they don’t need an airport.

The central government announced Parandur as the location for the Greenfield airport in July, last year. The project was planned on 4,750 acres by acquiring the lands from 13 villages. The villagers, who are mostly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, fear that they will lose their income and livelihood if their land is gone.