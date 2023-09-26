No cash payment for payment of bills & taxes from Oct 1: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Tuesday announced that no cash payment should be made to pay bills and taxes from October 1.

CMWSSB claimed that the move is to avoid long queues for bill payments.

The release noted that the Metro Water Board will not accept cash payments from next month.

Customers are requested to pay drinking water and sewage tax, and payment for new connections should be paid digitally, cheque, and demand drafts at the Metro Water area offices.

The counters for tax and bill payments will be functional as usual and boxes will be placed at the offices to drop cheques and DD.

The payment can be made through credit card, debit card, or net banking using the online payment gateway. Also, other payment methods can be used, like UPI, and QR Code.

Meanwhile, from April 1, the Metro Water Board digitalized consumer cards.

The consumers can check their dues, download the payment receipt, and the computerized receipt issued at the time of payment at the collection center that will have a record of the payments made by the consumers.